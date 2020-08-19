Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,873 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,217,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.90. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

