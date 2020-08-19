Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to Market Perform

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

