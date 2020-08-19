Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Air France KLM (EPA:AF) a €4.00 Price Target

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

AF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.58 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.85 ($5.70).

Get Air France KLM alerts:

Shares of Air France KLM stock opened at €3.65 ($4.30) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.24. Air France KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.