salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.85.

Shares of CRM opened at $204.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.72. The company has a market capitalization of $177.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,133.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $209.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $1,820,092.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,002,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,914,308.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 750,031 shares of company stock worth $141,543,497. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in salesforce.com by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,070,000 after buying an additional 84,602 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in salesforce.com by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 52,801 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in salesforce.com by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,362 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

