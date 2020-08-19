RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

RMBL opened at $28.29 on Monday. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $81.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.57) by $5.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RumbleON stock. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) by 513.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,035 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.89% of RumbleON worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc operates a capital light disruptive e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to buy-sell-trade-finance pre-owned vehicles in one online location. It operates through the Vehicle Distribution, and Vehicle Logistics Transportation business segments. The Vehicle Distribution segment distributes power sports and automotive and is anchored on a proprietary supply chain and distribution software platform that is supported with its mobile-first web and application strategy.

