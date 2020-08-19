Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDS.A. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE RDS.A opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

