Royal Bank of Canada to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.30 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.85. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $73.89 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 719,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,728 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 41.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

