Royal Bank of Canada Increases Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target to $4.25

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.75 to $4.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.40% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS MFCSF opened at $3.14 on Monday. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

