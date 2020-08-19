Royal Bank of Canada Increases Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target to $4.25

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.75 to $4.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.40% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS MFCSF opened at $3.14 on Monday. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
