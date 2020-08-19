Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$13.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSZ. TD Securities upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

FSZ opened at C$10.70 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.77 and a 52-week high of C$13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2,675.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.43.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$54,137.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,721,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,781,944.07.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

