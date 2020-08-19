Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to “Outperform”

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s previous close.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $94.30 on Monday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11,642.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $1,339,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 54.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 498,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after buying an additional 175,777 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 710.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 45,317 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 10.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.