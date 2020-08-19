Ronald F. Dutt Purchases 8,750 Shares of Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Stock

Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX) CEO Ronald F. Dutt bought 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.
Shares of FLUX stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Flux Power Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.78.
About Flux Power
