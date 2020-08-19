Ronald F. Dutt Purchases 8,750 Shares of Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Stock

Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX) CEO Ronald F. Dutt bought 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Flux Power Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

