Robinson (LON:RBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Robinson (LON:RBN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.10 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Robinson stock opened at GBX 133 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.40. Robinson has a 1-year low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 132 ($1.73).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Robinson’s payout ratio is 95.89%.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Robinson in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom and the European Union. It offers various plastic packaging products comprising injection molding products, such as thin walled containers, hinged caps, wide mouth closures, overcaps and plugs, tamper evident tubs and lids, pudding basins, aerosol actuators and overcaps, thick and thin walled jars, CRCs, specialist moldings and devices, and multi-chamber jars; blow molding products, which cover integral handles, trigger sprays, shampoo, shower gel, wide mouth jars, laundry care, automotive, dosing packs, jerry cans, and toilet cleaners/bleach; and injection stretch blow molding products.

