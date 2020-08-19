REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of REX American Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for REX American Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $79.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $63.48. The stock has a market cap of $479.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.59 and a beta of 1.37. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $98.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.72). REX American Resources had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,736 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 199,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 97.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 158,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 78,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

