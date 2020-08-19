Reviewing Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -709.41% -206.93% -118.67% Momenta Pharmaceuticals -757.61% -61.44% -45.28%

Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brickell Biotech and Momenta Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Momenta Pharmaceuticals 0 2 8 0 2.80

Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $43.44, indicating a potential upside of 41.01%. Given Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Momenta Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Brickell Biotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $7.92 million 2.87 -$23.88 million N/A N/A Momenta Pharmaceuticals $23.87 million 153.40 -$290.05 million ($3.03) -10.17

Brickell Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Momenta Pharmaceuticals beats Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis. It is also developing therapeutics for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other dermatological conditions. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. The company's biosimilar programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M710, a biosimilar of EYLEA for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema (DME), and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME. Its complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of LOVENOX that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic version of three-times-weekly COPAXONE. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

