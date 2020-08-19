Reviewing Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) and CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) and CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Huize alerts:

This table compares Huize and CorVel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize N/A N/A N/A CorVel 7.39% 21.62% 10.01%

2.2% of Huize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of CorVel shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of CorVel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huize and CorVel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $142.68 million 3.27 $2.14 million N/A N/A CorVel $592.22 million 2.46 $47.38 million N/A N/A

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than Huize.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Huize and CorVel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 1 0 3.00 CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CorVel beats Huize on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, term life and whole life, and annuity insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through Internet and mobile Internet channels. It also provides management and marketing, investment, technology development and internet information, and financial consulting services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. The company offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review. It also provides a range of patient management services comprising claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, life care planning, disability management, liability claims management, and auto claims management services. CorVel Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.