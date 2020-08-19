Reviewing El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) & Tenaga Nasional Bhd (NYSE:TNABY)

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) and Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares El Paso Electric and Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Paso Electric 9.66% 7.55% 2.37% Tenaga Nasional Bhd 7.69% 6.52% 2.11%

El Paso Electric has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

El Paso Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Tenaga Nasional Bhd pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for El Paso Electric and Tenaga Nasional Bhd, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Paso Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenaga Nasional Bhd 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of El Paso Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Bhd shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of El Paso Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares El Paso Electric and Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Paso Electric $861.99 million 3.24 $123.04 million N/A N/A Tenaga Nasional Bhd $12.30 billion 1.22 $1.09 billion N/A N/A

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has higher revenue and earnings than El Paso Electric.

Summary

El Paso Electric beats Tenaga Nasional Bhd on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, public authority and wholesale customers in El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico. The company was founded on August 30, 1901 and is headquartered in El Paso, TX.

About Tenaga Nasional Bhd

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries, as well as other related services; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; and assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

