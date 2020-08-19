Reviewing BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) & 3M (NASDAQ:MMM)

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BRAINSWAY LTD/S and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRAINSWAY LTD/S -42.27% -38.87% -23.93% 3M 16.38% 46.86% 11.03%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BRAINSWAY LTD/S and 3M, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRAINSWAY LTD/S 0 0 3 0 3.00 3M 3 7 2 0 1.92

BRAINSWAY LTD/S presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 70.57%. 3M has a consensus target price of $167.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.90%. Given BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BRAINSWAY LTD/S is more favorable than 3M.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of 3M shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRAINSWAY LTD/S and 3M’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRAINSWAY LTD/S $23.10 million 3.20 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -13.68 3M $32.14 billion 2.95 $4.57 billion $9.10 18.06

3M has higher revenue and earnings than BRAINSWAY LTD/S. BRAINSWAY LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

3M beats BRAINSWAY LTD/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRAINSWAY LTD/S

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics segment provides personal protection and transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules, fall protection products, self-contained breathing apparatus systems, and gas and flame detection instruments. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, drug delivery and health information systems, dental and orthodontic products, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films, packaging and interconnection devices, insulating and splicing solutions, touch screens and monitors, renewable energy component solutions, and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers consumer and office tapes and adhesives, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement products, furnace filters, painter tapes, mounting and home care products, sponges, scouring pads, high-performance clothes, protective material products, and adhesive bandages and braces. It also provides cloud-based, conversational artificial intelligence-powered systems. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

