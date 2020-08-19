Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $736,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

