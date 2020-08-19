Research Analysts Set Expectations for Agile Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). William Blair also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

AGRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $247.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,919,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 302,596 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 165,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 576,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 211,673 shares in the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

