Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sonim Technologies Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

SONM stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $20.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.54. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $8.84.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONM. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,714,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 462,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tirva acquired 100,000 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 696,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $912,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 315,000 shares of company stock worth $236,250.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.