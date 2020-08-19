Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.76). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48,648.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%.

AUPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 16.22. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $21.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,493,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 39,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.