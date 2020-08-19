Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $725.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.25 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.69%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

AIT opened at $63.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 1.35. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $70.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 504.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,511.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

