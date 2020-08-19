Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

RGEN opened at $147.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48. Repligen has a 1 year low of $72.32 and a 1 year high of $159.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 253.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $6,562,620.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,287,203.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total transaction of $768,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,177.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,753 shares of company stock worth $9,956,517. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $1,294,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,368,000 after buying an additional 32,598 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 41.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 130.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

