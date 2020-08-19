Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RLMD. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of RLMD opened at $39.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

