Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/18/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $138.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $146.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Zimmer Biomet is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $136.00 to $146.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ZBH stock opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.55, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

