RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) and Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Critical Comparison

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of RealPage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of RealPage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RealPage and Shopify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage $988.14 million 6.27 $58.21 million $1.28 47.50 Shopify $1.58 billion 76.14 -$124.84 million ($0.94) -1,090.12

RealPage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shopify. Shopify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RealPage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

RealPage has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RealPage and Shopify, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage 0 3 7 0 2.70 Shopify 2 18 9 0 2.24

RealPage presently has a consensus target price of $73.89, indicating a potential upside of 21.53%. Shopify has a consensus target price of $951.54, indicating a potential downside of 7.14%. Given RealPage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RealPage is more favorable than Shopify.

Profitability

This table compares RealPage and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage 4.55% 9.66% 4.19% Shopify -3.25% 0.32% 0.28%

Summary

RealPage beats Shopify on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties. The company also provides RealPage Financial Services for back office accounting; Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; SmartSource IT for IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, Intelligent Lease Management, LeaseLabs, Lead2Lease CRM, Resident Screening, and MyNewPlace solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, applicant screening, and creative content design. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as resident utility management, resident payments, resident portal, contact center maintenance, and renter's insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renter's insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yieldstar revenue management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training programs. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

