Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Dawson James upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.08.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $69.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.47.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.83% and a negative return on equity of 79.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 292,580 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

