Raymond James Increases Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Price Target to C$4.50

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$4.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Horizon North Logistics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Horizon North Logistics stock opened at C$5.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.02. Horizon North Logistics has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$6.50. The stock has a market cap of $227.69 million and a PE ratio of -18.73.

In related news, Director Kevin Drew Nabholz purchased 200,000 shares of Horizon North Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$119,400. Also, Director Roderick William Graham purchased 50,000 shares of Horizon North Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,100. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 292,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,935.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

