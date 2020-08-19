Raymond James Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$76.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$64.25 to C$76.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on goeasy from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on goeasy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday.

GSY opened at C$69.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.98, a current ratio of 22.62 and a quick ratio of 22.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.37 million and a P/E ratio of 15.83. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$21.08 and a 12 month high of C$80.61.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

