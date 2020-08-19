Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Cap Hits $4.77 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $58,125.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00139271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.72 or 0.01792606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00191321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00136136 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,828,315,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

