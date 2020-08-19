Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QUOT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

NYSE QUOT opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $818.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.72. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. On average, analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $80,987.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $64,157.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 316,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,031 shares of company stock valued at $218,355 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Quotient Technology by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Quotient Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Quotient Technology by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Quotient Technology by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.