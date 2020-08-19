Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47, approximately 17,252 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 25,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

QUISF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Clarus Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

