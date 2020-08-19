Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Wolfe Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.85. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

