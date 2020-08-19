Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001203 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and Liqui. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006855 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00026794 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000482 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,891,743 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.