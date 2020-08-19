Qbic (QBIC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 82.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Qbic coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Qbic has traded 82.6% higher against the dollar. Qbic has a total market cap of $1,577.78 and $26.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001236 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Unicrypt (UNC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Qbic Profile

QBIC is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. The official website for Qbic is qbic.io . Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

