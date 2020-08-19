Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Decreased by Wedbush

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of JWN opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.33. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 12.0% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 18.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 7.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

