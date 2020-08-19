Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Charles Schwab Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Sunday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

SCHW stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.