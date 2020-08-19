Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Capitol Federal Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.43. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 48,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

