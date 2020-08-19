Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund Decreased by Analyst (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYD. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$175.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$220.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$163.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$215.78.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$205.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.80. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$125.01 and a 12 month high of C$231.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$202.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$195.99.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

