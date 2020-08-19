Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Points International Ltd. Decreased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Points International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Points International had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.85 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Points International in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Points International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.02.

PCOM opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. Points International has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $147.79 million, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Points International by 72.5% during the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 620,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 260,751 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Points International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 103,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Points International by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

