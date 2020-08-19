Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Raised by Analyst

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$72.50 to C$58.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.28.

NA opened at C$66.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$38.67 and a 1 year high of C$75.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.