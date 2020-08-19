Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for AZEK Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AZEK)

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AZEK in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AZEK’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.07.

NASDAQ:AZEK opened at $40.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27. AZEK has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $40.43.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

