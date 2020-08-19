Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 14,700 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $82,761.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,881,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,745,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $378,511. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

