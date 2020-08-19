Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Issued By KeyCorp

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.32.

Shares of CRL opened at $217.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $221.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total value of $501,460.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,862.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

