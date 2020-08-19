Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issued By William Blair

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accolade in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 14th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Get Accolade alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

ACCD stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05. Accolade has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.