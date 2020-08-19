Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $12.60 on Monday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The stock has a market cap of $513.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

