Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kingstone Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a P/E ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 45.4% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 978,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 305,351 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.98%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

