Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

WY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,297,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,859,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,640,000 after acquiring an additional 87,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,520,000 after acquiring an additional 594,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

