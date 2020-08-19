Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Affimed NV Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affimed in a report released on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Affimed had a negative net margin of 315.16% and a negative return on equity of 133.60%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. Affimed has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Affimed by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Affimed by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 76,878 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

