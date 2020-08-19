Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Exxon Mobil Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

XOM stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

